NHS data shows drop in children receiving life-saving vaccines in East Anglia

Credit: The number of vaccinations administered by the NHS to prevent childhood diseases is continuing to decline.

The proportion of children receiving vaccines to protect against deadly diseases such as polio and measles continues to fall in the East of England according to new health service data.

NHS England figures covering 2023-24 show that not a single vaccine met the target needed to ensure diseases cannot spread among youngsters.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says to achieve herd immunity, which stops illnesses transmitting across the population, at least 95% of children should receive their set of vaccine doses for each illness.

In the East of England, the take-up of childhood vaccines by the age of five in 2023-24 ranged from 94.0% for the six-in-one jab for illness such as tetanus, whooping cough and polio down to 87.7% for the double dose of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine. The comparable figures for the previous year in the region were 94.4% and 87.9%.

Despite the fall, vaccination rates in the East of England are higher than many other parts of England although there are wide variations from district to district. For instance, more than 90% of children had both doses of the MMR vaccine in Norfolk and Suffolk but it was below 80% in Luton and Peterborough.

The map below shows the vaccination rates in different areas of the ITV Anglia region - if the map does not show on your mobile device click here

Across England, coverage of all the main vaccines fell year-on-year, with the largest drop seen for the Hib/MenC vaccine, which protects against Haemophilus influenzae type C and meningitis C.

In the East of England, this stood at 90.7% for children aged five in 2023-24, down from 91.1% in 2022-23.

Across England the latest figure is 89.4% which is at the lowest level since 2011-12.

The NHS says vaccines prevent more than 5,000 deaths and 100,000 hospital admissions each year in England.

Dr Vanessa Saliba, UKHSA consultant epidemiologist, said: "As a mum and doctor, I know the additional stress that comes with having a sick child.

"I encourage all parents to take up the offer of vaccinations for their children at the right time, to give them the best protection from preventable diseases.

"Childhood vaccines prevent babies and children from suffering needlessly and can even be life-saving."

In the East of England, 87.7% of children age five had been given two doses of the MMR vaccine to protect against measles, mumps and rubella Credit: ITV News

The new data shows 91.2% of children in England had completed the first course of the 6-in-1 vaccine by the age of 12 months in 2023-24, down from 91.8% the previous year.

The 6-in-1 vaccine protects against diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, polio, disease caused by Haemophilus influenzae type B, and hepatitis B. The first course consists of three doses, given at eight, 12 and 16 weeks.

NHS England reported a "general downward trend" in uptake of this vaccine since a peak of 94.7% in 2012-13. It added that the NHS and GP practices have been sending reminders to the parents and carers of children not fully vaccinated.

Steve Russell, NHS national director for vaccinations and screening, said: "Too many children are still not fully vaccinated against diseases like measles and whooping cough, which can cause serious illness and are preventable.

"Vaccinations have been protecting children for decades and are offered free as part of the NHS routine immunisation programme, saving thousands of lives and preventing tens of thousands of hospital admissions every year.

"We would advise parents to urgently check their child's vaccination records and ensure they're protected from becoming seriously unwell."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know