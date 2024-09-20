Care home residents found with "unexplained bruises and injuries" had their human rights breached, according to a damning report from a health care watchdog.Elmcroft Care Home near Maldon in Essex was rated inadequate by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) and placed in special measures, after inspectors found a series of failures.

The director has since apologised for its failings, saying 'urgent whole-scale actions' have been implemented to remedy the failings.

Elmcroft Care Home which is run by Abbey Healthcare, was inspected in May and June this year after whistleblowers raised concerns about the service.

At the time, 46 residents, including people living with dementia or physical disabilities, were living at the home.

During the inspection, the CQC found "serious risks to people’s safety, wellbeing, and human rights."

Healthcare professionals visiting the home shared concerns that staff lacked the skills to meet people's needs. Credit: ITV News

Inspectors found many people in the home had unexplained bruises and injuries, but these hadn’t been reported to ensure people were safe from abuse.

A staff member told the CQC that bruising was because managers hadn’t trained all staff on moving people safely.

They also found that leaders didn’t always report serious incidents, including a suicide attempt, to the local authority.

CQC's deputy director in the East, Stuart Dunn said: “We were deeply concerned by our findings at Elmcroft Care Home.

“We saw staff were trying their best to deliver safe, effective and dignified care, but were being let down by leaders who didn’t give them the tools or training to do so.

"Many didn’t know how to care for people living with dementia or mental health needs despite the home offering this service to people living there.

"We found one new staff member had resorted to researching dementia using social media because managers hadn’t given them training."

During the inspection, one resident told the CQC, “I’m 87 now so hopefully not long left.”

The CQC found there were no snacks for people at risk of choking with staff having to "pour tea on a biscuit and scrape it up with a spoon". Credit: ITV News

Mr Dunn added: "Low staffing meant some people hadn’t been given regular showers, or supported to stay healthy and to do things they enjoyed. Despite this, one manager told us they considered the home overstaffed."

Staff told the CQC they were frightened to raise concerns due to a blame culture and racism towards some staff.

The report added that some staff were not confident concerns shared with leaders would be acted upon.

A staff member said: “We are treated like the bottom of a shoe. We are frightened to report anything.”

The director of the care home said making improvements are the "utmost priority". Credit: ITV News Anglia.

In response Mark Cloonan, Director of Elmcroft Care Home Ltd, apologised for the failings saying: "We have implemented urgent whole-scale actions to remedy failings referred to in the report."

“This has included appointing a new management team at the home, and a new regional director.

“We are also working closely with the CQC... on bringing about root-and-branch changes to the home.

“This has included investing heavily in training for the team, adding subjects such as enhanced dementia, moving and handling, safeguarding, reporting and diversity training."

