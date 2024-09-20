Green energy company ScottishPower Renewables has announced plans to invest millions of pounds in England's most easterly town to make it the firms main offshore wind base.

The company said it was investing £8 million to build a new hub in Lowestoft, Suffolk, after buying a site on Trinity Road in the town.

It's a stone's throw from the firm's operations and maintenance centre base for the East Anglia One offshore wind farm.

Jess Asato, Labour MP for Lowestoft, described the decision as a "game-changer".

"With a multi-million-pound investment, this project will not only support our wind farms, but also create local jobs, boosting employment in green energy," she added.

Jess Asato MP with Ross Ovens on the site of the new East Anglia THREE operations and maintenance base. Credit: ScottishPower Renewables

The Trinity Road development is expected to have capacity for around 100 people and will primarily provide an operations base for the East Anglia THREE offshore wind farm, which is currently under construction.

Charlie Jordan, CEO of ScottishPower Renewables, said the investment highlights the town's role as a powerhouse for clean energy in the east.

He added: "This is a brilliant boost for the town and the wider East Anglia region and confirms its status as the home and heart of our offshore wind operations in the UK.”

