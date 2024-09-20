A speeding driver who showed "no remorse" has been found guilty of killing a teenager.

Alliyah Bell, 17, died in hospital 11 days after being hit by a car in Colchester, Essex, on 29 August 2021.

The collision happened in the Hythe Hill area of the city in the early hours.

Daniel Chappell, now aged 37, of Prince Philip Road in Colchester, was driving the Ford Kuga that hit the teenager.

After he was arrested he passed drink and drug-drive tests but witnesses reported the car was travelling above the 30mph speed limit - in force where Alliyah was hit.

Essex Police investigations revealed that Chappell was driving at about 40mph and would have had time to react before the collision.

It found out that if he had been travelling at 30mph, the collision may still have happened, but Alliyah could have survived.

Chappell was charged with causing death by careless driving but denied the charge.

He was found guilty at Chelmsford Crown Court after a four-day trial and is due to be sentenced on 16 October.

Jo Bell, Alliyah’s mother, said in a statement: "This has been a traumatic week for myself, Kirk and the whole family.

"It has taken us back to the darkest place in our lives and even though this court case has brought justice today with a guilty verdict it will never bring our Alliyah back.

"We have been, and will be suffering for the rest of our lives without her. This man has had no remorse or compassion throughout this whole process which has made it even more heartbreaking on top of our grief."

Det Insp Mark Fraser, from the Essex Police Serious Collision Investigation unit, said: "Alliyah’s tragic death was avoidable. She was a daughter, a sister and a niece and I know her loss is felt by her family and friends each and every day.

"Chappell could have avoided this tragedy. He was speeding in a residential street in the early hours of the morning, giving himself almost no chance to react before the incident and, sadly, this resulted in his driving taking the life of a young woman and he will have to live with this for the rest of his life."

