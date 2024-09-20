Play Brightcove video

Traders at an 800 year old market have returned to their original site after they were controversially forced to move.

Stall holders in Northampton had to move to a car park on Commercial Street 18 months ago, while their original- and historic- location in the Market Square was redeveloped.

The refurbishment, was part of a multi-million plan to spruce up the town centre led by West Northamptonshire Council.

Some stall holders called from compensation from the council, saying they were struggling in their temporary location.

Market trader Les Brannan told ITV News Anglia that he 'loves his little unit' Credit: ITV News Anglia

Today, many including key cutter Les Brannan, said they were delighted to be back.

"I’m so happy, I was awake at half past two this morning" he said.

"I was that excited to get back here. I just love my little stall, I love this little unit.”

“Compared to down there, there weren’t nobody walking around at all" said butcher Sean Walters.

"So it’s nice to see faces, and possible customers” he added.

The town centre revamp has cost £10 million so far- higher than anticipated because of rising costs Credit: ITV News Anglia

Mark Mullen from Northampton's Business Improvement District said "There's been a big level of disruption which has obviously had an impact on the businesses that we represent with people choosing to go elsewhere.

"The relaunch is a fantastic opportunity for us now to reopen the doors of Northampton, welcome back visitors that haven't been here for whatever reason."

Council bosses said they were hoping to attract a more diverse mix of people into the town with the regeneration- but accepted that it had been a tough time for traders.

"We did as much as we could as a council to encourage the footfall at commercial street" said Councillor Daniel Lister, from West Northamptonshire Council.

"But now they’re back hopefully any lost earning should more than make up for it, because I’m hoping there will be lots of people coming to enjoy this new regenerated space.”

