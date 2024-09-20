Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment Ian Hensley is surprised as the winner of the Anglia West fundraiser of the year award by reporter Sophie Wiggins.

A man with terminal cancer who raised thousands of pounds for charity by tackling an almost 200 mile walk has been named ITV's Regional Fundraiser of the Year for the West of the Anglia region.

Ian Hensley, from Northamptonshire, will be representing the Anglia region at the 2024 Pride of Britain Awards as a result of his tireless fundraising efforts.

In May, the 70-year-old - who has the incurable blood cancer myeloma - hiked 190 miles in a coast to coast walk across England.

He was diagnosed with the disease in September 2021 and given a life expectancy of between two and five years.

He raised £14,000 for Myeloma UK - a charity which funds research for a cure and support for those with the disease.

Mr Hensley was "speechless" after finding out he will be going to the national Pride of Britain Awards ceremony in London, where he has a chance of winning the overall national fundraiser of the year award.

