After a dry, warm and settled start to September, heavy rain and thunderstorms are now forecast, with potential for disruption to public transport and flooding within the affected areas.

The Met Office have issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms for today.

A separate thunderstorm warning has also been issued for Saturday and another warning has been issued for heavy rain on Sunday.

Currently a focus for the bad weather is across Bedford, Hertfordshire and Luton as well as Milton Keynes.

Met Office Weather Warning for thunderstorms on Friday night Credit: Met Office

The current weather set up means that there is the possibility of 15 - 25 mm of rainfall with on hour.

This means that it is possible that 2 weeks of rain could fall in some areas.

The current warm spell of weather is part of the reason for the thunderstorms - and heavy rain and low pressure moving northwards across the English Channel is pushing active weather northwards.

Met Office Weather Warning for thunderstorms on Saturday Credit: Met Office

The showers on Saturday are likely to be heavier with between 20-40 mm of rainfall in one hour not out of the question.

There is also a small chance of 50-70mm of rainfall in very isolated spots, which means there could be over a month's worth of rainfall.

Met Office Weather Warning for heavy rain on Sunday Credit: Met Office

On Sunday the weather warning is for rain only- with the heaviest rain predicted across Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Luton.

It is possible that over a six hour period, there could be 30-50mm of rain, which may lead to flooding as the rainfall will be falling on already saturated ground.

