Councillors have criticised a decision by an NHS trust to refer to expectant mothers as “birthing people”, branding the phrase an “insult to women”.

The Mid and South Essex NHS Trust, which manages Southend, Basildon and Broomfield hospitals, now refers to maternity units as 'birthing units' and to pregnant women as 'birthing people' in an acknowledgement of the trans community.

At a presentation at a people scrutiny committee on Thursday 19 September, Claire Hankey, director of communications for the trust, repeatedly used the term during an update to councillors on changes to maternity services.

Tony Cox, former Conservative leader of the council and now Reform Group leader, and James Moyies, Conservative councillor for West Shoebury Ward, both took to social media to voice their disdain.

Mr Cox said: “Hasn’t anyone explained to this trust that only women can give birth?”

Mr Moyies added: “Only female mothers can give birth. No such thing as birthing people. MSE hospitals sort yourself out or you will be replaced."

Following the posts, Mr Cox said: “As leader last year there was a whole row because they wanted us to do a press release about birthing people and persons with a cervix.

“Me and James said we wouldn’t put it out and in the end they had to relent.

“It’s wokeism gone mad and it’s now actually becoming offensive to women. It’s something special for a woman to be able to give birth. It’s a privilege that not everyone can do. It’s insulting."

