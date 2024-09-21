A man who died after being found with serious injuries has been named, as police say he suffered "compression of the neck"

Police were called to a property on Histon Road, Cambridge, just after 11.30am on Tuesday 17 September.

They discovered Neil Lakhani, 38, of Histon Road, in a serious condition, but despite being treated by paramedics he died shortly afterwards.

Cambridgeshire Police said initial findings from a post mortem concluded that Mr Lakhani died as a result of compression of the neck, but further forensic tests are required.

Jonathon Austin, 23, of Histon Road, Cambridge, has been charged with murder.

He next appear at Peterborough Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 21 October.

