A speeding teenage motorcyclist who was riding uninsured has escaped jail- after hitting a woman on a pedestrian crossing who later died.

Lucy Machin, 55, from Norwich, was walking her dog Rosie when she was hit by a motorcyclist at Colman Road on the A140 on 17 November 2022.

Despite having a license, CJ Fitt, 18, of Barrett Road, Norwich, was uninsured to ride the motorbike.

Norwich Crown Court heard how Fitt, who was 17 at the time, was driving home from work at 7.16am when he approached the traffic signals at South Park Avenue.

Pedestrian Lucy Machin was crossing Colman Road in Norwich when she was hit. She later died in hospital. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The court heard how analysis of CCTV footage showed he was speeding to 51 mph when he hit Mrs Machin who was on the pedestrian crossing at the time.

She was take to Addenbrooke’s Hospital where she later died.

Fitt pleaded guilty to causing the death of Lucy Machin by careless driving and causing her death by driving whilst uninsured.

He was sentenced to nine months custody, suspended for two years, required to complete 200 hours of unpaid work and was disqualified for three years.

He'll also have to pass an extended driving test after his disqualification ends if he wishes to drive again.

Chris Warner, from for the Norfolk and Suffolk Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “This case and its tragic outcome is the result of Fitt’s decision to ride his motorcycle that morning when he knew there was no insurance in place to cover him.

"This was compounded by his decision to ride in the way in which he did.

"It was not only poorly judged for the prevailing weather conditions that morning, but he was above the speed limit and did not follow the traffic signals correctly."

In his victim personal statement Lucy’s husband Rob paid tribute to his wife , who worked as a counsellor.

“The costs we have borne as a family, both emotional and financial, have been significant" he said.

"They will not disappear anytime soon. They will linger and grow. I have worked hard to stay healthy and positive for the future.

"I must set an example for Joe. I must plan ahead, even though the future is uncertain.”

