A bluetongue control zone has been extended as the government warned that cases are continuing to rise.

Bluetongue - which affects livestock but is not dangerous to humans - has been increasing "dramatically" in northern Europe and is still on the rise here in the UK according to the Department for Food and Rural Affairs (Defra).

The new restriction zone now covers all of Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire as well as Lincolnshire, Greater London, Surrey and West Sussex.

What is bluetongue, how does it spread and why are farmers worried?

The restrictions have been extended across Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire Credit: Animal Plant and Health Agency (APHA)

It follows the a restriction zone that was put in place across the whole of Norfolk and Suffolk at the end of August, when farmers were warned to "act urgently now" to stop the disease spreading even further.

It means that all livestock farmers in these areas will need to follow strict restrictions on movements of animals and germinal products such as semen, ova and embryos.

Deputy UK Chief Veterinary Officer Ele Brown said “As the number of bluetongue cases continues to rise in England and northern Europe, we are taking further action to extend the restriction zone to mitigate the spread of the disease.

“Whilst we appreciate restrictions have an impact, it’s vital all farmers and keepers within bluetongue control zones adhere to the restrictions and only move animals when it’s absolutely essential to prevent the disease spreading to their herds.

“We are committed to working with everyone affected and urge people to report livestock they suspect have the disease.

"We will continue to keep control zones under review.”

