Police have launched a murder investigation after the body of a man was found with a stab wound.

Officers were called to a property in Lefroy Road in Mile Cross, Norwich at 10.40pm last night (21 September 2024) after concerns a man had been stabbed.

A police cordon is in place at the scene while investigations are ongoing.

Detectives believe this is an isolated incident.

Det Insp David McCormack said: “We understand there will be concern within the community. We do not believe there is any risk to the wider public.

“We are appealing for witnesses who have connections with the address to come forward and anyone who may have information or be aware of anything suspicious.

"We appreciate the patience of the community while the police cordon still remains in place and investigations continue.

“We would urge anyone with information or is aware of anything suspicious to come forward and contact police.”

