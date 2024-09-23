Detectives investigating the murder of a teenager have made four further arrests.

A 23-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested yesterday evening on suspicion of the murder of 19-year-old Ben Procter and possessing a bladed article in a public place.

Three men - aged 28 from Margate, Kent, 35 from Netherton, Dudley, and 36, of no fixed abode but of the West Midlands, were also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All four men are currently being held in custody in Staffordshire.

Last week, Ako Mohammad, 33, of Lincoln Road, Peterborough, was charged with murder and appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on 18 September.

He was remanded and is due to appear at Cambridge Crown Court on 18 October.

Mr Proctor died after he collapsed at a car park in Wellington Street on Sunday 15 September.

Police were called to the scene at 11.48pm and found that Mr Proctor had suffered a head injury.

He was pronounced dead at 12.26am the following day.

A post-mortem examination was carried out and returned inconclusive pending further tests.

Police are appealing for dashcam and CCTV footage in the Wellington Street, Star Road, Boongate and First Drove areas from 10pm on 15 September.

