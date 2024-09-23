Justin Timberlake is bringing sexy back to Essex with county's biggest ever show

Popstar Justin Timberlake will perform the biggest show in Essex's history when he brings his world tour to the county next year.

The singer and actor will headline Chelmsford City Racecourse on Friday, July 4 as one of only four UK dates in 2025.

With an audience of 25,000 people, it will be the biggest ever single headline live show in Essex.

Timberlake has sold more than 54 million albums and 63 million singles throughout his career, and a further seventy million records as the lead singer of boyband *NSYNC.

Racecourse Commercial Director Nathan Holmes said: "It's incredibly exciting to be working in partnership with Cuffe & Taylor and Live Nation to bring Justin Timberlake to Chelmsford City Racecourse as a part of his The Forget Tomorrow World Tour."

"It's a landmark moment for the venue where we have sought to bring the biggest international acts to Essex and establish ourselves as the leading destination for live music in the South East.

"Everyone has done an exceptional job in pulling this together and we can’t wait to see the public’s reaction."

Promoter Cuffe and Taylor's Ben Hatton said: "Justin Timberlake is a true global star so to be announcing him as the first ever artist that we are taking to Chelmsford City Racecourse is quite a coup.

"This will be an amazing night that will live long in the memory for the people of Essex and beyond and we hope it is the start of an exciting new relationship with the team at the racecourse."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know