Oasis recreated in straw form as part of Cambridgeshire scarecrow festival

Oasis fans that missed out on securing tickets for the reformed band's tour, can instead see the Gallagher brothers in straw form at a Cambridgeshire scarecrow festival.

Great Paxton Scarecrow Festival returned on September 14 and has seen locals recreate musicians including Taylor Swift – 22 hat included – and Oasis and given the names T’Haylor Swift and Scarecr-Oasis, respectively.

‘T’Haylor Swift’ scarecrow Credit: Great Paxton Scarecrow Festival/PA

Liam Gallagher’s signature parka and a pair of sunglasses is worn by one of the scarecrows, while the other is holding a guitar and donning a checked shirt and a wig which bears a striking similarity to Noel Gallagher’s real hairstyle.

Other creative offerings include a take on the Queen of Hearts from Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland called Off with her Hay’d, a recreation of The Fat Controller and Thomas the Tank Engine called Off the Rails and a scarecrow hanging out of a bin with the name A Wheelie Bad Day.

‘Scarecr-Oasis’ scarecrow Credit: Great Paxton Scarecrow Festival/PA

The festival was founded by Great Paxton local Joanna Clark, 47, during lockdown, in 2020.

For the the past two years, it has been run by a committee, including Ms Clark and five others between the ages of 43 and 49.

Rachael Martin, 43 – one of the committee members who is also landlady at The Bell, a pub in Great Paxton – told the PA news agency most of the scarecrows have been made with straw, while others have been made from materials including pallets, paper and even bedding.

(from left to right) ‘Almost Open All Hours’ scarecrow and ‘Strawn Trooper’ scarecrow Credit: from left to right

Reminiscing on the origin of the festival, she said: “It started four years ago as a crazy – too many wines – bored Jo idea in lockdown. Then just got bigger.

“Over the years, there have been some real stand out ones and some hilarious ones.

‘Off with her Hay’d’ scarecrow Credit: Great Paxton Scarecrow Festival/PA

“We had the Queen, Beatrix Potter, Peter Rabbit to Ironing Man (a scarecrow Iron Man from Avengers stood at an ironing board).

“This year there were 57, but we have had up to 90 in the past.”

The festival does not have a theme and never has as the committee hope this allows people to “use their imagination” more.

(from left to right) ‘Jack and the Beanstalk’ scarecrow and ‘Scared of Crows’ scarecrow Credit: from left to right

It has taken roughly six months to plan for the event and has been well-liked by locals and those further afield alike since its inception.

“It means a lot to Jo who is the founder, but the village love it as do the visitors every year,” Ms Martin said.

Scarecrow called ‘Off the Rails’ Credit: Great Paxton Scarecrow Festival/PA

“The hard work is getting people to make them. But they (the villagers) always come good.

“It’s the best village community event without a doubt.”

‘A Wheelie Bad Day’ scarecrow Credit: Great Paxton Scarecrow Festival/PA

The scarecrows stay up until midday on Sunday, with cash prizes up for grabs for the best offerings later that day.