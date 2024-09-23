Paedophile caught by chance after being arrested for arson attack

A paedophile with hundreds of indecent images of children on his mobile phone was caught by chance after being arrested for arson.

Zak Reeve, 21, has been jailed for a year and ten months after he was originally arrested in connection with a fire in February.

While in custody, officers searched his phone and found several hundreds of child abuse images and videos, with more than 100 of them classified as the most serious category A. When officers searched his home in Eagle Way, Hampton Centre in Peterborough, they found more images on a laptop and a second mobile phone.

Reeve pleaded guilty to two counts of making indecent images distributing indecent photographs.

He was sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court on Thursday and handed a sexual harm prevention order for 10 years.

Detective Constable Zip Lloyd, who investigated, said: "I'm glad we were alerted to Reeve’s offending and we’ve been able to secure justice today.

"Our specialist officers work tirelessly to monitor sex offenders and make sure they stick to the conditions of their orders.

"The orders aim to keep victims and vulnerable people safe, and we won’t hesitate to put offenders before the courts if breaches are found."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know