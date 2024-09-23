Union J singer lays fiancé to rest on that would have been their wedding day

Union J singer Jaymi Hensley has paid tribute to his partner, the day before he lays him to rest on what would have been their wedding day.

Oliver Marmon, 33, died after falling from a third-floor hotel window in August at the Hind Hotel in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire.

Hensley spent more than a decade with Mr Marmon, from Rushden, and according to a 2023 social media post they were due to tie the knot on Tuesday.

While sharing an image of the two of them on Instagram on Monday, the X Factor star, who is from Luton, suggested this date was now the date of his partner’s funeral.

Olly Marmon was described by his partner as "my strength and stay". Credit: Northamptonshire Police/Family photo

Hensley wrote: "This is the first photo from the night I met you!

"Tomorrow should have been the happiest day of our lives, we should have been saying our vows and saying I do, but instead it will be the day I lay you to rest.

"I will never be ready, I miss you so much! I love you more than I’ve ever loved any one."

An inquest into Mr Marmon’s death was opened this month, and adjourned until March 12 by the assistant coroner for Northamptonshire, Hassan Shah.

Oliver Marmon, known as Olly, was a "little ray of sunshine", his family said. Credit: Family photo

He said the "provisional cause of death is head injuries, pending further tests", and the body had been released to his family.

Hensley found fame in the 2012 series of The X Factor, along with bandmates Josh Cuthbert, JJ Hamblett and George Shelley.

They had hits with You Got It All, Tonight (We Live Forever), Beautiful Life and Carry On, and have released the albums Union J, You Got It All and Ten.

