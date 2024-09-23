Vehicles have been stranded and major roads closed after heavy rainfall and flooding in Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire.

Heavy rain fell on Sunday and into Monday on towns across the region, causing businesses to close as cars battled through the water.

On Monday, several roads were blocked including the A41 in Watford and the A421 in Bedford.

On Sunday, Bedfordshire police closed Dunstable's high street due to 'substantial flooding' and told people to avoid the area.

Bedfordshire police closed Dunstable High Street. Credit: Rudd1979/X

Woburn in Bedfordshire had a month's worth of rain fall in two hours, with 58.6mm falling between 4pm and 6pm on Sunday. The normal September rainfall for Woburn is 55.4mm.

A Met Office amber weather warning is in place for Northamptonshire and Peterborough with a continued yellow warning in place for Bedfordshire.

Central Bedfordshire council said storms in the "Dunstable, Flitwick, Cranfield and Marston Moretaine" meant there was severe flooding.

On Monday, Bedford Borough Council closed the Harrold Bridge due to the high levels of river water.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was experiencing a "very high number of calls" on Sunday and reminded people to take "extra care" and to "avoid flooded roads".

Labour MP for Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard, Alex Mayers, said: "One of the effects of climate change is more severe weather incidents like the substantial flooding we have seen in the area."It is heartbreaking for the local businesses, and people, affected today. I am sure everyone's thanks goes to the emergency services, and everyone helping in dealing with these incidents today."I understand this is an ongoing issue, and I so urge residents to stay safe, and please continue to follow the advice of the emergency services."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know