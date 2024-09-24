A 77-year-old woman has died after driving her car into a river.

It happened yesterday afternoon just off Rushmere Road in Northampton when, for reasons not yet known, the driver of a red Fiat Panda went off the road and entered the River Nene.

Police said she died at the scene and are appealing for witnesses.

They estimate the incident happened between 12.20pm and 4.20pm on Monday 23 September, and that the car was travelling along Rushmere Road from the direction of the Barnes Meadow roundabout.

Police say the stretch of road would have been very busy at that time of day and officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have CCTV or dash cam footage.

The red Fiat Panda was travelling east from Barnes Meadow roundabout along Rushmere Road. Credit: ITV News Anglia.

