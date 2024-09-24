Play Brightcove video

Commuters are facing road closures and disrupted rail services on Tuesday as dozens of flood warnings remain in place.

It comes after parts of Bedfordshire and Northamptonshire saw more than 100mm of rain in the last 48 hours, with Woburn in Bedfordshire seeing 132mm recorded, more than twice the average rainfall for September.

The Environment Agency had 32 flood warnings, meaning flooding is expected, and 94 flood alerts, meaning it is possible, in place across England on Tuesday morning, but a respite from more heavy rain is expected.

National Highways said it expected the A421 in Bedfordshire to remain closed on Tuesday in both directions between the A6 Bedford and M1 J13 near Marston Moretaine because of severe flooding, and that it “cannot provide a timeline for the road to reopen”.

And the northbound A5 between the A421 in Bletchley and Great Holm at Milton Keynes was closed by rising water levels on Tuesday morning after one lane had been opened overnight.

Train services are also affected, as flooding between Rugby and Milton Keynes central is disrupting Avanti West Coast and London Northwestern Railway until 10am, according to National Rail.

London Northwestern Railway said its Marston Vale line, which operates services between Bedford and Bletchley, would be suspended until September 30.

The National Grid said it had seen a week’s worth of power cuts across the weekend.

