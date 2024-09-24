A drug dealer that was caught with £33,000 worth of cocaine and £5,000 hidden in an air fryer has been jailed.

Rany Khalifa, 30, and from Northampton was sentenced to seven years in prison after he was arrested outside a house that police had linked to drug dealing in Stimpson Avenue. Inside, they found 45 bags of cocaine and the cash hidden in the kitchen appliance.

Northampton Crown Court heard that Khalifa already had other impending prosecutions for similar offices, and was charged with possession of intent to supply Class A drugs, possession of cannabis, possession of criminal property and driving while disqualified and without insurance.

He was found guilty of all charges.

Sergeant Scott Garbett said: "This is a fantastic result and I hope it sends a clear message that trying to make money through criminal means doesn’t pay and that the police will catch up with you in the end.

"W ith brilliant support from other departments and partner agencies and we will all continue working hard to put more people like Rany Khalifa behind bars."

