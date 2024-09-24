Play Brightcove video

Emergency services have rescued boat owners on a river which burst its banks during ongoing flooding.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue were called to the River Nene in Northampton town centre at 6.23 am this morning, after reports of a boat getting into difficulty in the water.

A spokesperson from the service said: "On arrival, firefighters found that the river had breeched the side of the bank and liaised with the owner of the boat to offer him safety advice.

"Crews spoke to all the boat owners at the scene and following advice from firefighters, three occupants were assisted from their boats on to dry land."

There are also reports that a narrowboat has sunk during the flooding.

Firefighters were called to South Bridge Road in Northampton, where the River Nene had burst its banks. Credit: @andydurrant75/X

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said it received 160 calls yesterday, with over a hundred being weather related.

33 needed a response from the Fire Service and the other 72 were given advice over the phone or did not require attendance.

Among the incidents attended, crews assisted a neighbouring fire service in the rescue of a person trapped in a car in Biddlesden, helped staff evacuate people from the University of Northampton campus, and attended a fire underground, believed to be caused by water damage in Beech Grove, Northampton.

In a statement, the service advised people to take care while driving, warning that there may be hazards under water that aren’t visible.

They added: "Please continue to follow warnings and safety advice given by the Fire Service and other local agencies."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know