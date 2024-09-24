Police hunt for gunman after shots fired into a Bedfordshire home

Police in Bedfordshire are searching for a gunman after shots were fired into a home in Luton.

Two bullet holes can be seen in the glass of a front window in Belmont Road after the firearm went off at around 12.30am on Saturday morning (September 21).

Nobody was hurt in the attack. Detective Sergeant Samantha Ostley, investigating, said: "This is an extremely serious offence which would no doubt have caused great concern in this neighbourhood.

"Carrying firearms is never acceptable and we are urging anyone in the area to contact us so we can identify those responsible.

"Our enquiries lead us to believe that there may have been a passer-by on foot around this time, and we are keen to trace them or anyone with any information about the incident."