Police investigating the suspected murder of a teenager say they believe his body was laying in a flat for eight days before being found.

Norfolk police confirmed the victim has been identified as a 19-year-old man from London.

Officers were called to a property in Lefroy Road in Mile Cross, Norwich at 10.40pm on Saturday night (21 September 2024) after concerns a man had been stabbed.

A post-mortem examination confirmed he died from a single stab wound.

Norfolk police said it believes this is a "drug-related" incident and the suspects do not pose a "wider risk to the community."

The force said house to house enquiries are continuing and a police cordon remains in place.

Detective Inspector Dave McCormack said: “This is a complex investigation, and we are working our way methodically through the evidence.

"The man’s body was in the flat for approximately eight days before police were alerted so we need to follow several lines of enquiry. There are no arrests at this time.

"Police would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious or has information about the incident."

