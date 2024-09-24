Three men have been arrested following a collision which killed a 13-year-old boy.

Taylen Ireton died on Saturday 21 September, after being hit by a car at around 9.20pm.

Two 19-year-old men have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision, while an 18-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of failing to stop at the scene of a collision.

The three men have been released on bail until 4 December.

In a tribute posted on Facebook, Wivenhoe Town FC wrote: "Everyone at the club sends their condolences to the family and friends at this very difficult time."

A GoFundMe page, set up to support Taylen's family, has raised more than £13,000.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know