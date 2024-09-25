Play Brightcove video

- Drone footage of the flood at Billing AquadromeThe Environment Secretary has promised better flood defences in Northamptonshire after he visited the county to see the extent of recent flood damage.MP Steve Reed thanked the Environment Agency and the emergency services that have been working to ensure people are safe since the heavy rain began on Sunday.

Today, residents and holidaymakers at Billing Aquadrome had to leave the site due to the flood waters without knowing when they could return. Mr Reed said: "My heart goes out to people experiencing that kind of damage. To lose your home or your business is absolutely devastating. As a government, we are taking action to do our bit to combat climate change. "We are also making sure that we are coordinating better between Westminster where resources tend to be held and the agencies on the ground that will put on the defences that protect people."

When asked about the flood-hit businesses that had told ITV News Anglia they had not received any help, the minister Environment Secretary blamed the previous government. He said: "What the previous government wasn't doing properly, was making sure that funding that had been allocated for drainage systems, they weren't making sure it was being spent. The new model that we've set up will make sure that where funding is allocated, it is spent to do what it needs to do, such as keeping communities in Dunstable safe." Meanwhile, the leader of West Northamptonshire Council has reassured residents that they are doing all they can to keep people safe.

Cllr Adam Brown said: "We still do have some localised flooding in various parts of the district - for instance Billing Aquadrome is significantly affected at the moment, as are parts of Billing village. "We also have the fire brigade still in attendance at Kislingbury and I know there were other areas of concern across the district. "For as long as the levels of the River Nene and the Cherwell remain high, those areas are going to continue to be monitored by us and our partners in the Police and the Fire Service.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know