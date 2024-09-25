Train passengers are facing major cancellations and delays on part of the Greater Anglia main line.

The disruption is affecting the service between Norwich and Colchester on the main London Liverpool Street line because of damage to overhead electrical wires and it is expected to impact the service all day on Wednesday 25 September.

Greater Anglia said: "Due to damage to the Overhead Electrical Wires at Colchester, only one line is available to use between Colchester and Marks Tey.

"Network Rail engineers will be working on the overhead electrical wires all day, meaning that only one line will be available all day."

Because of the damage, only one train will be running per hour between Norwich and Colchester and the peak timetable has been changed between Liverpool Street and Ipswich, Clacton and Colchester Town.

Greater Anglia has apologised for the disruption.