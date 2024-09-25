Holiday park evacuated for third time this year due to flooding

A holiday park as had to evacuate people for the third time this year because of flooding.

Firefighters, police and the environment agency escorted residents at Billing Aquadrome Holiday Park in Northampton on Tuesday evening (September 24).It meant that 52 people and 22 dogs had to spend the night in an emergency centre.

The Environment Agency said low lying areas near the River Nene are already flooded, including the neighbouring holiday park, Cogenhall Mill, and that they expect river levels to rise in the coming days.

Parts of the UK saw more than the monthly average rainfall on Monday, with flash flooding damaging homes and disrupting travel.

Parts of Bedfordshire and Northamptonshire saw more than 100mm of rain in 48 hours, with Woburn in Bedfordshire seeing 132mm recorded, more than twice the average rainfall for September.

People queuing to leave Billing Aquadrome Credit: ITV Anglia

Teams used 4×4 vehicles and PPE to help 43 people away from areas around the holiday park that were affected by the rising flood water.

West Northamptonshire Council carried out welfare checks on any vulnerable people at the site and provided an overnight rest centre at Lings Forum Leisure Centre.

Volunteers from the Red Cross and Re:Act are supporting people at the centre who have been provided with hot food and drinks.

The Environment Agency had 26 flood warnings, meaning flooding is expected, and 54 flood alerts in place across England on Wednesday morning.

Two weather warnings for heavy rain have also been issued by the Met Office for the coming days.

