A 'lapse of concentration' may have caused a huge cargo ship to become stuck in a river, blocking a major route to sea.

The 80-metre-long Baltic Arrow was on route from Riga in Latvia to its home port of Wisbech when it ran into trouble in June.

It completely blocked the waterway between the Port of Wisbech and Sutton Bridge on the Cambridgeshire border.

Now, a report from the Marine Accident Investigation Branch, said an initial investigation suggests it was possible one of the pilots had been exhausted from "helming the vessel for nearly 2 hours at the time of the accident".

It also said the team were "communicating ineffectively".

The boat was carrying a cargo of timber, and was freed more than 12 hours later on the evening high tide.

Investigators pointed out a similar incident happened in February 2023, when a sister vessel, the Baltic Express, also became stuck in the River Nene.

The company Galleywood Shipping (Baltic Arrow) Ltd has now introduced a new watchkeeper.

