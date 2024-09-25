Two people have been arrested after a body that wasn't found for eight days was discovered in a flat in Norwich.

A man and a woman in their 50s have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning. The body of the 19-year-old man was found in a ground floor flat in Lefroy Road in Norwich at 10.40pm on Saturday (21 September).

On Tuesday, Norfolk Police confirmed that they believed the body had been lying in the flat for eight days before they were alerted to it.

They also said the teenager had been killed by a single stab wound.

Norfolk Police are asking anyone with information to contact them on 101.

