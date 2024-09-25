Detectives investigating the murder of a teenager have charged a second man with murder.

Ben Proctor, 19, died after he collapsed at a car park in Wellington Street on the evening of Sunday 15 September.

Police found that he had suffered a head injury and he died the next day.

A post-mortem examination was carried out and returned inconclusive pending further tests.

Shwan Sabah, 23, of, Holdich Street, Peterborough, has been charged with murder is and due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates Court.

A 39-year-old man from Peterborough, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice has been released on police bail.

Three men who were arrested for assisting an offender last week, have also been bailed.

Ako Mohammad, 33, of Peterborough, has also been charged with murder and is due to appear at Cambridge Crown Court on 18 October.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know