Rapist former teacher jailed for 16 sex offences against children

A former teacher who subjected children to 'horrific' sexual abuse over a number of years has been jailed. Richard Taylor, 56, of West Street in Icklingham in Suffolk was sentenced to 20 years in prison after being found guilty of 16 offences including one count of rape, six of indecent assault of a male and nine counts of gross indecency with a child.

The offences all took place between 1999 and 2003.

Investigating officer DC Jen Botting at Suffolk Police said: "I'd like to pay tribute to the immense bravery and courage of both victims and their families. "This was a highly complex and difficult case to investigate and without their evidence, it would have been extremely hard to secure this conviction and sentence against Taylor.

" As a consequence of Taylor’s not guilty plea, the victims had to endure revisiting their horrific and distressing experiences as part of the evidence heard during the nine day trial.

"I hope the sentence passed provides some level of closure and allows them to move forward with their lives."

