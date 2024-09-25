A professional footballer who suffered a cardiac arrest during a top-flight match is urging fans to learn how to do CPR.

Luton Town’s captain Tom Lockyer collapsed during the Hatters' Premier League fixture away at Bournemouth on 16 December 2023.

Now the Welsh international, along with Luton Town manager Rob Edwards is backing the British Heart Foundation's Every Minute Matters Campaign.

It aims to recruit 270,000 people- the equivalent of three Wembley stadiums – to learn lifesaving CPR over the next 12 months.“The more people we can get to learn CPR, the more chance you have of surviving" said the club captain.

"2 minutes 42 seconds was what it took for my heart to restart. But every minute that passes there's a 10% chance that you don't make it" he added.

"So time is of the essence and the more people that learn CPR and can spring straight into action to help keep that person alive until it gets there, then the better."

Boss Rob Edwards described Tom as "inspirational" Credit: ITV News Anglia

The 29-year-old has now had a defibrillator device fitted to keep his heart beating normally.

The device can detect dangerous irregular heartbeats and restore a regular heart rhythm by administering small electric shocks.

The incident at Bournemouth was the second time in just over six months that he had collapsed on the field, after having suffered atrial fibrillation during May's Championship play-off final.

Ahead of World Heart Day on Sunday, Luton Town manager Rob Edwards said staff at the football club have already had CPR training.

“It is actually more simple than you would think" he said.

"I actually think we should go one step further. I think it should be something that we learn in school, you know, in secondary schools, because then if it's just a life skill.. a little bit like learning to swim... it's just with us forever.”

As for Lockyer he says he would still love to get back to playing.“I've made no bones about it, I would love to get back on the football pitch" he told ITV News Anglia.

" Whether I am able to or not is still not in my control.

"The c lub are being great, there's there's no pressure on anything. I can do it all at my own pace and I'm feeling well at the minute, so, let's just see how far I can go."

