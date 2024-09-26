It is one of East Anglia's most famous landmarks and a must-visit for the millions of people who holiday in the coastal town every year.

Cromer’s historic pier has always been free to walk on but this could change as part of efforts to plug a Norfolk council’s growing deficit.

The 150-metre-long structure is a major tourist attraction as Cromer is one of only five place left in the UK with a theatre at the end of its pier.

Steve Blatch, chief executive at the Liberal Democrat-controlled North Norfolk District Council proposed the measure at a recent committee meeting as one way to help solve the cash crisis it faces.

He highlighted that other piers across the country charge for entry and said it would be a move to consider.

Brighton Pier has recently introduced a £1 tariff and Bournemouth Pier charges £1.65.

Other piers that charge entry fees include the Grand Pier in Somerset, Southend and Yarmouth Pier on the Isle of Wight.

Mr Blatch said: “These are issues that the cabinet needs to consider in the next few weeks to find a balanced budget.

“You could charge people to go on the pier. Other places do, but is that in the spirit of what North Norfolk is, in terms of it being an open and iconic attraction in public ownership?”

“If we do go for a charge, would it generate enough income to cover the necessary infrastructure needed to put in place such a charge… or would people just not go on the pier?”

The district council has also considered putting a donation point on Cromer Pier, which it hopes could raise about £20,000.

Mr Blatch acknowledged that any charges could cause issues with people visiting the theatre and restaurant.

The discussion comes as council officials work to find ways to make savings.

The council is facing a budget shortfall of £1.8million, it says due to rising contract and energy prices and a 'sharp rise' in providing temporary accomodation.

So far the council has saved just over a million pounds of the needed £1.226m for this financial year.

Shutting public toilets, making staff redundant and expanding the Meadow car park in Cromer have all been proposed as ways of raising extra revenue.

