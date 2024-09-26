Firefighters have issued a warning to drivers after rescuing two people from a flooded road.

The pair drove their BMW into deep water at Buttsbury Wash near Mountnessing just after 9am.

It comes as the region is braced for more heavy rain with yellow weather warnings issued by the Met Office.

Essex Fire said crews from Billericay and Brentwood reported two people in a SUV were trapped in floodwater.

Swift water rescue trained firefighters from Leigh were called in to help and rescued the two people using a water rescue sled.

Station Manager Pete Donovan said: "If you come across a flooded road, please turn around and find another route. Remember just 2ft of water is enough to float a car. It's not worth risking your life and damaging your vehicle.

“We’ve got lots of heavy rain coming our way and these incidents can be easily avoided by simply turning around if your route is flooded.”

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain covering Essex from 6am on Thursday till 9am on Friday.

