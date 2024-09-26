After a week of record breaking rainfall, it is likely we could see another month's worth of rain in 24 hours on already saturated and flooded ground.

The Met Office has upgraded its yellow weather warning to an amber 'be prepared' rainfall warning as showers this afternoon are forecast to be heavier that expected.

Areas affected by the amber warning include Milton Keynes, Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire, Oxfordshire, Leicestershire, parts of south-west England and the West Midlands, which could see 30-40 mm of rainfall within three hours.

However, it is possible there 50-60mm of rainfall could affect some of these hours in the next 24 hours which is more than a months worth.

An amber warning, is the second most serious warning and could mean travel delays, to needing to protect yourself and your property.

The orange area is the area affected by the Amber weather warning Credit: Met Office

The advice from the Met Office is that you should think about changing your plans if you can and protecting your property if you are near a high risk flood area.

It comes after parts of Northamptonshire, Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and Oxfordshire experienced some of their heaviest rainfall since records began.

Between the 21 and the 23 of September some rainfall sites recorded over two months worth of rain.

This lead to severe flooding of roads and properties as well and there are still a number of severe flood warnings in place.

Environmen Agency flood warning in place for England as of 12pm Thursday Credit: Environment Agency

It comes after parts of Northamptonshire, Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and Oxfordshire experienced some of their heaviest rainfall since records began.

Between September 21 and September 23 some rainfall sites recorded over two months worth of rain.

This lead to severe flooding of roads and properties as well and there are still a number of severe flood warnings in place.

Environmen Agency flood warning in place for England as of 12pm Thursday Credit: Environment Agency

Although the rain is expected to clear through Friday it will take a number of days for rainfall to recede, leaving most properties vulnerable.

Oxfordshire has had its wettest September since 1836 while Northamptonshire has experienced its 4th wettest September. Totals will increase in the next 24 hours.

Rainfall rankings per county since records began in 1836 Credit: Met Office

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know