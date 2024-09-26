Dozens of people are still unable to return their homes after flooding hit a holiday park.

Around 28 people, along with their pets have spent a second night at an emergency rest centre after major flooding hit the Billing Aquadrome Holiday Park in Northampton.

It was the third time this year the park has been closed because of flooding.

Another 21 of those evacuated on Tuesday stayed with family and friends overnight.

It comes as the Met Office issued an amber weather warning for parts of the Anglia region from 6pm tonight until 6am on Friday which could result in more flooding and power cuts.

Areas affected by the amber warning include Milton Keynes, Cambridgeshire and Bedfordshire which could see 30-40mm of rainfall within three hours.

The Met Office have issued an amber alert from 6pm tonight Credit: ITV News Anglia

West Northamptonshire Council said the park’s management was working with electricians, plumbers and other contractors to try and move people back in once the flooding risks had passed.

But councillors are urging people to take extra care, as six flood warnings and 10 flood alerts remain in place across West Northamptonshire.

Water levels across the area remain very high, with flood warnings currently in place on the River Nene at Billing and Cogenhoe to Great Doddington, as well as the River Tove at Towcester and Cosgrove and low lying areas close to the River Great Ouse and River Ouzel at Newport Pagnell.

People queuing to leave Billing Aquadrome Credit: ITV News Anglia

It comes after parts of Bedfordshire and Northamptonshire saw more than 100mm of rain in 48 hours, with Woburn in Bedfordshire seeing 132mm recorded, more than twice the average rainfall for September.

