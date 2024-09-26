A crack stolen car team has recovered more vehicles hidden in containers ready to be shipped abroad.

During a special week targeting car thieves, Essex Police recovered stolen vehicles and parts valued at £500,000.

Working with other forces from the London area, the team discovered two containers at Tilbury Port each holding four stolen cars.

Police issued photographs of the cars hidden behind mattresses and slung from the roof of a container.

The seizures were made during Vehicle Crime Intensification Week which aimed to disrupt organised crime.

A car slung from the roof of a container so other vehicles can be slotted in underneath. Credit: Essex Police

Det Insp Brian Palombella said: “In the past, cars were often stolen by opportunistic individuals who took a single car, but in recent years, vehicle thefts have become the focus of serious organised crime groups who operate much like those involved in drugs and who present a significant risk to our communities.

“But we are determined to root them out of Essex, making it hostile for criminals and to protect our residents and businesses as vehicle theft is not a victimless crime.”

During intensification week, 316 stolen vehicles were recovered nationally, with a value of more than £4m with 180 arrests made nationally.

Det Chief Insp Rachel Jeffery said: “At the beginning of the week of action, our Road Crime Team arrested the driver of a stolen London-based Ford Focus.

"During the stop in Wickford, officers searched the car and found a number of items that could be used to steal other vehicles.

“By being proactive and responding quickly, we can detect the movement of stolen or cloned cars and identify and apprehend anyone concerned."

Police say not all cars are recovered intact, and many are in fact broken down for parts. Credit: Essex Police

But not everyone is lucky enough to get their vehicle back intact.

Many of the vehicles are tracked down by Essex Police's Stolen Vehicle Intelligence Unit - a small team who research and develop intelligence that identifies locations involved in serious organised vehicle crime.

T hey were responsible last week for locating a container with two complete vehicles alongside parts identified as belonging to a further seven stolen vehicles worth an estimated total value of £320,000.

They also stopped a second container locating a further £85,000 worth of cars.

