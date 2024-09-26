Three more arrests have been made after the body of a teenage man was left undiscovered in a flat for eight days.

The body of a 19-year-old was found in a ground floor flat in Lefroy Road in Norwich at 10.40pm on Saturday September 21.

The teenager died from a single stab wound.

Norfolk Police say two men were arrested overnight in the Norwich and London areas, a man his 20s on suspicion of murder and supplying controlled drugs, and another in his late teens on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

A third man, in his 50s has also been arrested in the Norwich area on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

It brings the total number of arrests in the case to five.

A man and woman in their 50s have already been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

All the suspects are being questioned at police investigation centres.

