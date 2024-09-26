Two dads have set off to run a 90-mile coastal route in 24 hours, inspired by the kindness of a children's hospital.

James Askew, 34, and Will Shreeve, 35, began their run along the entire Norfolk coastal path on Thursday, from Snettisham to Hopton-on-Sea, near Great Yarmouth.

The pair are raising money for London's Great Ormond Street Hospital, which cared for their children.

Mr Askew's son, Alexander, now 10, was treated by kidney specialists at the hospital, while Mr Shreeve's four-year-old daughter, India, was diagnosed with a rare syndrome.

Mr Shreeve said: "My little girl is a patient there currently, and James' little boy was a patient there in the past.

"They've been absolutely amazing and this is just our way of saying thank you, really."

Asked how training has been going, Mr Askew said: "Training has not been the best. Over the last year, I've been on Tiktok and social media. I've been running anyway.

"I ran everyday up to my wedding, but after the wedding, I've done next to nothing."

The coastal run is their second fundraising event. The first was taking part in Run Norwich earlier this month.

They have already raised more than £2,000.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know