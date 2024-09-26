Play Brightcove video

Road engineers are warning it could be days or even weeks before flooding which has blocked a major dual carriageway is resolved, despite them pumping five million litres of water away from the site.

National Highways said despite working around the clock since the weekend, the A421 in Bedfordshire was still underwater and likely to stay that way for a "prolonged period."

The warning came as the Met Office issued an amber weather warning for more heavy rain which is likely to cause flooding and transport disruption across the Anglia region from 6pm on Thursday to 6am on Friday.

The A421, which links the A6 at Bedford to the M1 at junction 13 near Brogborough and Marston Moretaine, has been closed in both directions since Sunday evening.

It has meant long diversions and traffic queues for people living in communities nearby.

National Highways said more than five million litres of water - equivalent to two Olympic-sized swimming pools - had been pumped out so far.

They said a fleet of 10 tankers had been working all day and through the night to remove the water, which is estimated to be around 60 million litres in total.

A road sign submerged in flood water on the A421 in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

At its peak the flood water was eight feet deep and with further weather warnings in place for more heavy rain there are fears the problem could prove more difficult to solve.

National Highways said the flooding of a local pumping station had "significantly contributed" to the issue.

Martin Fellows, Regional Director for National Highways in the East of England, said: “Let me reassure people that we are taking every possible measure we can to alleviate this situation and get the roads open as soon as possible.

“The torrential weather experienced in this part of the country meant over a month’s rainfall fell in less than 48 hours.

That overwhelmed the area and, for the first time we’ve experienced, flooded a nearby pumping station hampering our ability to deal this.

“This is an absolute priority as we don’t want people’s journeys impacted by disruption and all our efforts are focused on resolving this and getting the road open as soon as it is safe to do so.“

The open boot of a car is visible above the water where the vehicle is submerged in flood water on A421. Credit: PA

Mr Fellows said it was important people realised the "size of the task" his team were facing and warned removing the water was just the first stage, as once it has been mopped up, the road will have to be inspected and possibly repaired.

He also urged people who were curious about the flooding to stay away from the area to allow his team to work on the problem as quickly as possible.

Mr Fellows added: ”A further weather warning for heavy rain has been issued by the Met Office. We ask road users to check the latest updates on diversion routes before they travel as these could be impacted with more rainfall."

Diversions in place are as follows for traffic going north.

From the M1 J13 take Bedford Road northbound towards Ampthill/Ridgmont.

Travel northbound on Bedford Road for approximately 7 miles, continuing as it transitions into Woburn Road and passing through Brogborough and Marston Moretaine, to the Marsh Leys junction roundabout with the A6/A421.

From here you can re-join the A421 to continue your journey.

Traffic wishing to travel southbound is advised to follow this diversion.

Exit the A421 southbound at the Marsh Leys junction with the A6 for Northampton

At the roundabout take the 2nd exit onto Woburn road southbound towards Wootton

Continue southbound on Woburn Road for approximately 7 miles, continuing as it transitions into Bedford Road and passing through Marston Moretaine and Brogborough to reach J13 of the M1.

From here road users can continue their journey.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know