Dozens of suspected zombie-style knives or machetes were handed in at police station front counters across Essex as part of a national surrender scheme.

Essex Police said more than 200 different weapons were handed in during the month-long national amnesty.

M achetes, zombie-style knives, swords and even axes were amongst the contents of the bins.

Zombie-style knives and machetes are now outlawed by new legislation as of 24 September.

The law covers the manufacture, supply, sale, possession and importation of these weapons.

Ahead of the new law, previous owners of specified zombie knives and machetes were able to submit a claim for compensation while surrendering the weapons at police station front counters.

Essex Police said so far the Home Office has confirmed that 15 have met the criteria for their compensation with 70 still being examined.

A knife bin in Clacton is emptied Credit: Essex Police

All have been seized, taken out of circulation and will be destroyed.

One couple alone, who collected knives, handed in 70 bladed items, with at least 11 believed to fit the compensation scheme.

Across this week, 15 knife bins – locations where members of the public can safely deposit bladed items – have been emptied.

Officers also went door to door in areas where knife crime has been a problem and in Southend, more than 20 knives were handed over during their first visit.

Det Chief Insp Ian Hughes said: “I’ve been really clear throughout this scheme that this is about targeting those knives which clearly have no logical purpose beyond their nefarious use by criminals.

“Each knife surrendered, each knife dropped into one of our bins, is a knife taken out of circulation and a knife that can’t be used to harm or threaten another person. I can only ever see that as a positive."

