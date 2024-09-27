The family of a woman who died in a collision on the A43 have paid tribute to her as a devoted mum, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Carol Ann Broughton, 69, died on August 8 when her silver Skoda Roomster car was in collision with another car on the A43 near Bulwick just north of Corby. The man driving the other car also died.

Mrs Broughton’s family said they were devastated to have lost her.

“Mum was the life and soul, you knew it would be a good day if she was there.

She loved being the centre of attention and cracking jokes, even if they were terrible. She was at her funniest when she wasn’t trying to be funny, she was a little bit crazy in the best way."

Mrs Broughton worked at Morrisons for many years and was popular with colleagues and customers.

Her family said: “Mum was everybody’s friend. She was a fantastic mum, aunty, great-aunty, nanny and great-grandma. She so loved all the children in our family and was such a massive supporter and part of their lives."

Her family said she had recently married her first love after meeting him again and that they had found great happiness together.

The tribute continued: “When I picture mum, she is smiling. She will be missed by so many people. She has left such a massive hole for all of us, nothing will ever be able to fill it."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...