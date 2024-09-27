Police given more time to quiz suspects after teen's body lay in Norwich flat for eight days
Police have been given more time to question three suspects over the murder of a man in Norwich.
It follows the discovery of a 19-year-old’s body at a ground floor flat in Lefroy Road on Saturday.
The victim died of a single stab wound and his body lay undiscovered in a flat for eight days.
Five arrests have been made in connection with the incident and now police have been allowed more time to question a man and woman in their 50s arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.
They have also been given more time to quiz a man in his 20s, arrested separately on suspicion of murder and supplying controlled drugs.
A man in his late teens and a man in his 50s are also still being questioned at police investigation centres in the county.
