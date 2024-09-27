Police have been given more time to question three suspects over the murder of a man in Norwich.

It follows the discovery of a 19-year-old’s body at a ground floor flat in Lefroy Road on Saturday.

The victim died of a single stab wound and his body lay undiscovered in a flat for eight days.

Five arrests have been made in connection with the incident and now police have been allowed more time to question a man and woman in their 50s arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

They have also been given more time to quiz a man in his 20s, arrested separately on suspicion of murder and supplying controlled drugs.

A man in his late teens and a man in his 50s are also still being questioned at police investigation centres in the county.

