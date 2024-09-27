Firefighters have been helping residents after flood water up to knee-deep poured into their homes.

At least 20 properties have been affected on Green Lane in Hitchin, Hertfordshire, after heavy rain battered the county last night.

Over 49mm - nearly two inches - of rain fell in Hitchin in the last 24 hours- nearly as much as the whole September average of 55.4mm

Firefighters helping people to dry land Credit: ITV News Anglia

Edi Passmore had only recently renovated her home in Green Lane before inches of water seeped in.

"I’m happy we are safe but obviously it’s just heartbreaking because we’ve just renovated the house" she said.

"We’ve just had the bathroom done and the floorboards done and now like the whole street peoples livelihoods and homes are submerged."

Edi Passmore had only recently renovated her home before it was hit by flooding Credit: ITV News Anglia

"You can’t really put it into words, that’s where you live that’s where you come home after you’ve had a hard days work.

"It will just be a waiting game to try and dry the house out and see what the damage is out."

One of the many flooded properties in Hitchin Credit: ITV News Anglia

Peter Riley, 43, had only moved into the area a month ago.

"It's all a bit of a shock for us, we keep being getting that told nothing like this has happened for 40 years so we're feeling quite unlucky" he said.

People have spent the morning salvaging what they can Credit: ITV News Anglia

Fire crews are continuing to help those who want to leave and are pumping out water from the flooded street back into the river.

More than 35 people were also rescued from a caravan park in Yarwell, Northamptonshire due to rising flood waters.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said they had been called to eight weather related incidents since 8am on Thursday.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...