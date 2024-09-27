A number of schools have been shut and roads remain flooded after more heavy rain fell overnight.

Ten schools are closed in Bedford according to the borough council, including Grange Academy which has suffered damage to its electrics.

39mm of rain fell in Potton in Bedfordshire in the last 24 hours up- nearly three quarters of the monthly average for September.

A number of flood warnings remain in place around the county as firefighters urged motorists not to drive through floodwater and road closed signs.

Heavy rainfall since the weekend has left several areas of Bedfordshire under water, with a section of the A421 dual carriageway between Bedford and Milton Keynes still closed.

Road engineers are warning it could be days or even weeks before flooding on the A421 is resolved Credit: ITV News Anglia

It comes as councillors thanked Central Bedfordshire Council's emergency planning officers “for working extremely long hours under very trying circumstances in the last week”.

Speaking at a full council meeting last night Independent Potton councillor Adam Zerny said “I spoke to one first thing on Monday and they’d worked all day Sunday and been up all night.

"They were absolutely exhausted and they aren’t the only ones. There’s also all those volunteers who’ve worked closely with them in the communities.“We should add, on behalf of the whole council, our sympathies are very much with these residents."

