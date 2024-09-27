A herd of Kashmir goats are helping to maintain a protected hillside that surrounds a famous lion figure carved into the land.

The 15 goats are grazing the 600 acre Site of Special Scientific Interest, which surrounds the landmark 147 metre chalk White Lion at Dunstable in Bedfordshire.

The grassland, owned by Whipsnade Zoo, is looked after by volunteers who are not allowed to use pesticides and machinery on the land.

The idea is that the goats will graze the land in the same way the downs were traditionally maintained, ensuring the biodiversity is carefully preserved.

Kashmir goats on Dunstable Downs Credit: ITV News Anglia

Whipsnade Zoo is home to 1,500 species of flora and fauna in the heart of the Bedfordshire countryside, making the zoo not just a home for endangered species but a haven for wildlife.

“The Whipsnade White Lion and the surrounding SSSI are cared for by the zoo all year round, using wildlife-friendly methods to protect the native plants and animals,” said Sarah Forsyth, Curator of Mammals at The Zoological Society of London.

“We currently have around 20 volunteers who come and clear the lion each Thursday, which takes an enormous amount of effort and dedication from them.

"We are unable to use pesticides or machinery on our site due to the sensitivity of the biodiversity in the area, making the work of our volunteers and conservation grazers more vital than ever."

