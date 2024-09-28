Thieves have stolen almost £1m of high performance cars which were due to take part in a special track day.

The cars belonged to Car Chase Heroes which offers special driving experiences to petrolheads all over the country.

The theft, which was dubbed by a spokesperson for the company as the 'Great Norfolk supercar heist', took place at Tibenham Airfield near Diss.

The theft meant that the company had to cancel a number of events due to take place this weekend leaving hundreds of customers disappointed.

Roy Millwood, the events manager for the firm, said they were shocked at the audacity of the crime.

"We arrived at 7:30 as we always do every morning and I got a phone call from my head mechanic saying that we have had a robbery take place this morning.

"Nobody likes to have items, cars and valuables stolen but when it’s done right under your nose it's even more of a sore sport."

"We’ve got security in the trucks, we had people sleeping in there so they literally slipped right through the net.

"M embers of staff are really upset. It’s a very big destruction [sic] to the company itself as well as the poor people scheduled today to come and drive these vehicles, and we do not have them on site so yeah very, very upset."

The firm believe the thieves struck between midnight and 4am. The cars stolen were a red Lamborghini Hurricane, a white Porsche Cayman, orange Audi R8, high speed Volkswagen golf GTI and a Mercedes AMG. Tools and equipment were also stolen.

Forensic teams were collecting evidence from the site Credit: Coleman Television

Police and forensic crews were at the site this morning as an investigation was launched.

Nik Coleman, spokesperson for Car Chase Heroes, said the crime seemed to be highly organised.

"We have had a very, very good response from Norfolk police and I know that they’re doing everything they can to find these cars.

"They are very distinctive. They are super cars that you wouldn’t normally see on the road. They don’t even have road number plates."

He said the company were most upset that around 800 customers wouldn't be able to drive the vehicles.

"A lot of people were coming to mark birthdays, anniversaries very special events. Our primary concern is for the customers for the people who were coming here. "

He said all those affected would be contacted and the drives rearranged.

"We'll make sure that they are really well welcomed when they come to the next event. They will be able to say they got caught up in what appears to be the great Norfolk supercar heist.

"So we’re trying to keep a smile on our faces because the end of the day it is just a metal and plastic and rubber. No one's been hurt but it is shocking these vehicles were stolen."