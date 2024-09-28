Watch: Region battles against the flooding that has blocked roads, closed schools and damaged homes
Parts of the region have had their rainiest month ever. Another deluge overnight left more homes flooded, more residents moved out, schools closed and major roads blocked.
Watch our special coverage of the flooding that has hit Northamptonshire, Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire.
