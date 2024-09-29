'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' star Joseph Marcell says that getting the opportunity to meet fans at one of the fastest-growing film and comic conventions in the country was a "magic experience" he'll never forget.

Mr Marcell, who played Geoffrey Butler in the iconic American sitcom, was one of the special guests invited to attend the two-day 'Nor-Con' event at the Norfolk Showground, near Norwich.

The convention is now in its 13th year, and has grown in popularity since initially being staged at the University of East Anglia's LCR live music venue.

Speaking to ITV News Anglia, Mr Marcell admitted he had never been to Norwich before but was grateful for the welcome he'd received.

Play Brightcove video

Watch an extended interview with Joseph Marcell

"Everybody's welcoming, and friendly, and kind," he said.

"Especially when you work in television and film, you never get to meet the people and this is magic.

"You get to meet people, you get to see the people who watch the shows, but most of all it's their affection for you - you get to experience that."

Among the other high-profile celebrities on the line-up was Red Dwarf actor Chris Barrie.

When asked about the possibility of the popular sci-fi comedy making a comeback, Mr Barrie revealed that him and the rest of the original cast were "very much up" for the prospect of getting back together.

Play Brightcove video

Watch an extended interview with Chris Barrie

"We hope next year, in 2025, to shoot a special - that's the plan I've heard," said Mr Barrie.

"That's the plan and I think all four of us are up for it, yes."

The Nor-Con event wasn't the only convention to take place this weekend.

The Luton Comic Con was also held at the town's High Town Community Centre.

As well as comics and memorabilia, there were also stands offering help and advice for people with mental health issues.

Play Brightcove video

ITV News Anglia's Matthew Hudson reports from the Luton Comic Con

"It doesn't matter how old you are, or how young you are," said organiser Wade Wilson.

"It doesn't matter where you come from, what language you speak - superheroes speak to everybody.

"It gives us something to believe in especially in dark days like these."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...